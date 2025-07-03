Body found near Anderson Reservoir ID'd as missing Morgan Hill woman, Marissa DiNapoli

article

The Brief Authorities positively identified a body that was found near the Anderson Reservoir as belonging to 18-year-old Marissa DiNapoli. DiNapoli was last seen on June 29 at 9:45 a.m. leaving a home on Trail Drive with a person of interest who was identified by police as Martin Mendoza. Police are searching for Mendoza and are "actively seeking out other leads as well."



Morgan Hill authorities on Thursday positively identified a body that was found near the Anderson Reservoir as belonging to 18-year-old Marissa DiNapoli.

"We are devasted [sic] to inform you that Marissa’s body was found last night, July 2, 2025," the Morgan Hill Police Department said in a statement. "The Santa Clara County Coroner confirmed her identity today, July 3, 2025."

DiNapoli’s family released a statement through the police department asking for privacy in the wake of the positive identification.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Marissa, and at this time, our family kindly asks for privacy as we grieve and navigate this difficult journey," DiNapoli’s family said in the statement. "We appreciate the love and support from those who have reached out. In honoring Marissa’s memory, we kindly ask that no GoFundMe accounts or donation pages be created. If you wish to show support, please do so through your prayers, kind words, and cherished memories. Thank you for understanding and respecting our wishes during this deeply personal time."

The backstory:

DiNapoli was last seen on June 29 at 9:45 a.m. leaving a home on Trail Drive with a person of interest who was identified by police as Martin Mendoza. She was reported missing the following day.

Police say they found DiNapoli's car in the area of Trail Drive, where she was last seen, on the outskirts of Morgan Hill.

DiNapoli's family last heard from her at 9:16 p.m. on June 28 through a text message that said she was planning to stay with a friend and would return home the next day.

Police said Mendoza was "uncooperative" with their initial investigation and is now considered a person of interest, according to a MHPD statement. However, police said on Thursday they are "actively seeking out other leads as well."