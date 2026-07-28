Morgan Hill shooting victim identified

The Brief Family identified the man killed in Saturday's Morgan Hill mass shooting as Desiderio "Desi" Romero V., known to loved ones as "Pepper." Authorities say more than 300 people attended the unsanctioned party where seven people were shot. Six survived, no arrests have been made, and investigators are still determining whether one or multiple shooters were involved. A GoFundMe has been launched to help Romero's family with funeral expenses.



The victim killed in a mass shooting at a Morgan Hill party over the weekend has been identified by loved ones as authorities continue searching for the person or people responsible.

Victim identified by family

What we know:

Relatives identified the victim as Desiderio "Desi" Romero V, who was affectionately known as "Pepper" by family and friends.

Romero was one of seven people struck by gunfire when someone or multiple people opened fire during a pop-up party Saturday night near Hale and Miramonte avenues. Six other victims survived.

Investigators have not determined whether there was one shooter or multiple shooters, and no arrests have been announced.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help Romero's family with funeral and memorial expenses.

"Pepper was taken from us far too soon, and our hearts are shattered. He will forever be remembered for the love he brought to everyone around him. He was a cherished son, brother, grandson, cousin, and friend whose memory will live on in all who knew and loved him," the fundraiser read.

Romero is survived by his parents and three sisters.

Nineteen-year-old Jose, who asked that his last name not be used, said he attended the party and was friends with Romero.

Party promoted on social media

According to investigators, the gathering was held in an open field and promoted on social media as a birthday celebration hosted by Twitch streamer Natedebaits.

The streamer later posted a message on Instagram mourning Romero's death.

"This doesn't even feel real. He was my classmate and my friend, and I'm truly heartbroken."

Deputies said more than 300 people attended the unsanctioned party. Gunfire erupted shortly after 10 p.m., sending hundreds of people running for safety. Romero did not make it home that night.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Brooks Jarosz, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, said the party was unauthorized and organizers never obtained the required county permit for a large event.

Jarosz said the property's owner was unaware the party was taking place and had not rented the field to anyone.

Authorities said the location of the event was shared only hours before it began Saturday.

Investigators believe a handgun was used in the shooting but have not released additional information about the weapon.

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting or has photos, videos, or other information to come forward.

"We want to collect any other statements or information that will help lead us to any suspects responsible for this crime," Jarosz said. "This is going to take time. We have to be patient."

Resources for victims and families

Why you should care:

Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas said the county is focused on supporting those affected by the shooting.

Victim advocates with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office are available to assist survivors and victims' families with counseling, crisis support and other services. Assistance is available by phone (669-204-1087) or in person in Gilroy and San Jose.