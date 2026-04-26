White House Correspondents Dinner shooting unlikely to change political opinions, expert says

The Brief A political scientist says the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner is unlikely to dramatically change public opinion of President Trump, whose disapproval rating hit a new high of 58% this week. Professor Nolan Higdon says Tucker Carlson's public break with Trump may represent strategic political repositioning rather than a genuine change of heart, since Trump will not seek office again. Higdon says he hopes the dinner is rescheduled, arguing that refusing to let a violent attack disrupt democratic traditions is important for the country.



The shooting that disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night is unlikely to spark a lasting national conversation about political violence – and probably won't rescue the president's sagging approval numbers either, according to a political scientist who studies media and democracy.

The attack

What they're saying:

"Typically these stories seem to draw attention and then get replaced by something else," said Nolan Higdon, a professor and media critic. "Too many folks in the political sphere will try and use this story to their advantage one way or another and probably make it become divisive."

The attack unfolded just as the evening was getting underway at the Washington Hilton.

The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, charged a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives.

A Secret Service agent was struck but protected by a bulletproof vest and is expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance were evacuated by Secret Service.

Trump's first Correspondents' Dinner

Dig deeper:

The dinner carried unusual significance this year.

It marked the first time Trump attended as a sitting president, having declined invitations during his first term.

Higdon noted that Trump's decision to attend this year was likely tied to the absence of a comedian on the program – a format that has historically drawn his ire, most notably when President Obama roasted him at the 2011 dinner.

Trump said Sunday he wants to reschedule the event.

Higdon said he hopes that happens.

"Not letting something like an attack with a gun prevent us from engaging in these types of things, I think, is really important for the country," he said. "It may be a tiny thing – it's just a dinner of folks from the media and the political class. But it matters."

Big picture view:

The shooting comes at a politically precarious moment for the administration.

A New York Times poll released this week showed 58% of Americans disapprove of Trump's job performance, the highest disapproval rating of his second term.

While violent incidents targeting political figures sometimes suppress public criticism in the short term, Higdon said he does not expect that effect to hold here.

"A lot of the critiques of the Trump administration are coming from things that President Trump simply can't change quickly at this point," he said. "There's frustration over what's happening in Iran. There's frustration with the economy. Those are things that are going to persist probably until the midterm."

Public breaks

Ties unraveling:

Higdon also touched on a notable fissure opening up on the right.

Several prominent conservative voices, including Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, have grown increasingly critical of Trump's policies, particularly the war in Iran.

Carlson said this week that he misled his followers into supporting Trump.

Higdon called the shift significant, but questioned whether it was sincere.

"Tucker Carlson's only coming out now against Donald Trump when Donald Trump is theoretically not going to run for anything ever again," Higdon said. "He can now back away from the unpopular policies and try to distance himself from Trump without having to affect an election."