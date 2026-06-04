Santa Clara celebrates FIFA World Cup with themed night markets

The Brief FIFA World Cup-themed night markets are in Santa Clara this Friday and Saturday. It is free to enter. The celebration will include art, food, live music, culture, and of course, soccer. The San Jose Earthquakes and Bay FC will be hosting an interactive soccer area with the chance for fans to test their luck on scoring a goal.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup celebrations kick off in Santa Clara on Friday and Saturday as the city hosts a themed two-day night market.

The events celebrating the community are also happening later in July. Santa Clara is a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

Community together in Santa Clara

Dig deeper:

The event is free to enter, but there's plenty to spend money on.

Elements of the night markets include: over 100 food vendors and retailers, music from a live salsa band and Los Rakas, an Afro-Latin duo, art opportunities to design a custom soccer jersey or tote bag, and even the chance for guests’ to show off their artistic abilities on the Community Soccer Mural.

Santa Clara Night Market graphic courtesy of the Santa Clara Communications Department.

With a celebration themed around the FIFA World Cup, this event will also feature an interactive zone for "fútbol" or, as the United States calls it, soccer.

The San Jose Earthquakes and Bay FC will be hosting and provide attendees with the chance to score a goal on the team. The vintage market available will have sports memorabilia for people to purchase.

Night market nitty-gritty

Details:

The night markets have four separate dates slated in Santa Clara. On Friday, June 5 and July 14, head over to 900 to 1000 Lafayette Street from 4 p.m to 9 p.m to indulge in the celebrations.

Same location on Saturday, June 6 and July 19, but an earlier start time from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Parking is available at the 1063 Alviso St. complement of Santa Clara University.

Santa Clara has made a website available to the public for people interested to RSVP, see the vendors available, and specific details on the event.