Thousands of people have been evacuated due to the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills that exploded in size over the weekend.

Dashcam video from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office shows just how dangerous evacuations were as the deputy rushed to save a trapped elderly couple.

Officials said 11,260 people have been evacuated due to the wildfire. Approximately 5,848 homes remain threatened.

Burning since Tuesday, the Mosquito Fire covers 46,587 acres and is currently 10% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters said they are making progress but there's still a lot of work ahead of them.