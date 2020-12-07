Mother arrested after walking on highway in Mill Valley with baby

A Santa Rosa woman is now behind bars after authorities say she was seen walking down the middle of a freeway holding her 4-month old child.



The California Highway Patrol released a photo of the baby shortly after the child's mother was taken into custody Saturday afternoon.

The CHP said Kate Watson abandoned her car after it broke down on US Highway 101 in Mill Valley, then walked down the freeway with her child, trying to get help.

Officers arrested her on charges of driving under the influence of drugs.

Her baby is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.