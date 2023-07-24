Mother robbed in Concord parking lot while taking child out of car seat

article

A mother was robbed on Friday afternoon while removing her child from a car seat in the parking lot of a Concord shopping center, police said.

The strong-arm robbery happened around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Park N Shop, located in the 1700 block of Willow Pass Road.

According to the Concord Police Department, the incident unfolded as the victim was in the process of retrieving her child from the rear car seat of her vehicle.

The suspect, described as a black man with a thin build, approached the victim and attempted to snatch her purse. A struggle ensued between the victim and the suspect over the woman's purse. Despite the victim's resistance, the suspect was able to break free after punching her. She sustained minor injuries.

The suspect quickly fled the scene in a black SUV, heading towards the freeway on Willow Pass Road.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details have been released.