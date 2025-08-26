Motorcyclist killed after colliding with semi-truck on Benicia Bridge, CHP says

article

The California Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed in an early Tuesday morning crash on the Benicia Bridge after he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a semi-truck.

Motorcyclist killed

What we know:

The CHP Contra Costa says the crash on the mid-span of the bridge happened just before 8 a.m.

Officers responded to the crash on the southbound lanes of I-680. They said the motorcyclist, only described as a man, was traveling at a slow speed in the far left lane. When he lost control of his vehicle, officials said he partially landed in another lane and was immediately struck by the left-rear wheels of the semi-truck.

CHP said the motorcyclist died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Three lanes of the interstate were closed as CHP investigated. The lanes reopened at around 10:30 a.m.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation. CHP, in a social media post, asked anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it to contact them at their Martinez office.

What we don't know:

We do not know the identity of the motorcyclist killed. It is not clear if the truck driver remained at the scene after the collision, nor if they were cited for any kind of traffic violation.