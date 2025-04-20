Mount Davidson's Easter Sunrise Service marks 102 years in SF

The Brief More than 200 gathered for San Francisco’s 102nd Easter Sunrise Service atop Mount Davidson. Worshippers reflected, prayed, and celebrated beneath the city’s iconic cross - lit only twice a year.



Hundreds of worshippers made the early morning trek up Mount Davidson on Easter Sunday to take part in a tradition that has spanned more than a century.

A tradition above the city

Now in its 102nd year, the Mount Davidson Easter Sunrise Service brought together churches from across the Bay Area for a morning of prayer, music, and reflection beneath the towering Mount Davidson Cross, the highest peak in San Francisco.

"Easter is one of the most important holidays to me. It’s more important than Christmas. I believe it’s a time for spring renewal, for the Christian world, and also for yourself," said Dionne Holder of San Francisco.

Though the sunrise remained hidden behind the city's signature fog, the atmosphere was filled with music from groups like the Salvation Army band and local school performers.

"You can hear the birds chirping. You can’t see the sun, but you can see the ocean. It’s a beautiful view - just a beautiful setting for a service," said Beth Dimicco, another attendee.

Leading the service was Rev. Jeff Mammen of New Life Church of the Nazarene.

"We come up this mountain, literally, to get above ourselves - to look up, to look to our Savior, Jesus, as our true hope," Mammen said.

Preserving a symbol of faith

The Mount Davidson Cross, which stands more than 100 feet tall, was originally built with public donations. In 1997, the city sold the cross in an auction to the Council of Armenian-American Organizations of Northern California. The sale preserved the structure for generations to come.

"For me, this beautiful cross is sitting here… and we almost didn’t have it," said Malcolm Catchatoorian of St. John Armenian Apostolic Church. "The Armenians came together - not just as a church, but as communities - to purchase this cross, and leave it for everybody to see."

San Francisco Assistant Police Chief David Lazar took part in the service, and shared a deeply personal reason for returning with his wife to the sacred site.

"It’s really special for Julie and me. This past June, we celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary, and we were remarried up here. We renewed our vows by our pastor. So it’s just a really special place… and not too many people know about it," Lazar said.

"For us, being believers and knowing that Jesus is risen, it’s a day to just be grateful for everything that we have," said Julie Lazar.

The Mount Davidson Cross is lit only twice a year, once on Easter Sunday and again on April 24, which is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.