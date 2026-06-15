Mountain lion caught in Redwood City

The Brief The California Department of Fish and Game on Monday were able to catch and tranquilize a mountain lion spotted in Redwood City. Fish and Game spokeswoman Krysten Kellum said it appears as though the mountain lion had simply wandered into a residential, populated area. As is standard, their biologists would assess the cat's health before moving it back to a suitable natural habitat in the area.



The California Department of Fish and Game on Monday were able to catch and tranquilize a mountain lion spotted in Redwood City.

Mountain lion

What we know:

Police sent out an alert before noon that they were helping the state wardens in the 1800 block of Madison Avenue as they trapped the big cat.

Police asked residents to keep their pets inside as they worked.

SkyFox flew overhead, showing aerials of the mountain lion placed on an orange tarp.

Fish and Game spokeswoman Krysten Kellum said it appears as though the mountain lion had simply wandered into a residential, populated area and that, as is standard, their biologists would assess the cat's health before moving it back to a suitable natural habitat in the area.

Mountain lions have roamed in Redwood City before.

In April, former KTVU reporter Lloyd LaCuesta spotted one at his home, sharing the surveillance video of the animal roaming on his backyard stairs.