Mountain lion exits the Panhandle 'peacefully,' still the cat's meow in the neighborhood

The Brief A mountain lion was spotted in San Francisco’s Panhandle neighborhood on Saturday night. City officials confirmed the big cat displayed no aggressive behavior and left the park grounds on its own overnight.



A mountain lion spotted in San Francisco’s Panhandle neighborhood over the weekend has safely moved along, officials said, relieving residents after the rare big cat sighting.

Area blocked off

What we know:

The animal was seen perched in a tree near Fell and Baker Streets Saturday night, prompting Animal Care and Control officers to block off the area and issue safety alerts to nearby residents.

City officials confirmed the big cat displayed no aggressive behavior and left the park grounds on its own overnight.

What they're saying:

Wildlife experts noted that young mountain lions occasionally wander north from the Peninsula into urban hubs like Golden Gate Park or the Presidio while searching for new territory and food after being displaced by older adults.

Most eventually navigate their way back toward rural habitats without incident.

Dig deeper:

The incident follows a similar sighting in January, when another young mountain lion wandered into the city's Pacific Heights neighborhood before wildlife officials safely tranquilized and relocated it to the Santa Cruz Mountains.