Mountain View PD to end use of carotid hold 'immediately'

article

After California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an end of the carotid hold, the Mountain View Police Department announced on Monday that it would no longer use the restraint technique.

The police department said on Twitter that it would stop using that form of tactic "immediately."

On Friday, Newsom the carotid hold, which cuts off a person's circulation, "has no place" in society because it is outdated and in some cases, lethal.

George Floyd was killed on Memorial Day when a white police officer knelt on his neck, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

As the Los Angeles Times pointed out, the carotid hold is different from the method of restraint used by the officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

But both methods, using the knee on the neck and an arm around the neck, can cut off the ability for someone to breathe.

Advertisement

Police have countered that if done properly, the carotid hold can be an effective and non-lethal way to subdue someone.