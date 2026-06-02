Mountain View woman arrested after fire at nation's oldest Zen Buddhist center

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The Brief The Monterey County Sheriff announced on Tuesday that detectives have arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a fire at the oldest Japanese Buddhist Soto Zen monastery in the United States. Efforts to speak to Fiona GuoGuo Lu of Mountain View were not immediately successful. She is in custody on charges of terrorizing by destructive device, arson, and felony hate crime.



The Monterey County Sheriff announced on Tuesday that detectives have arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a fire at the oldest Japanese Buddhist Soto Zen monastery in the United States.

Hate crime alleged

What we know:

Sheriff Tina Nieto identified the woman as Fiona GuoGuo Lu of Mountain View.

The Tassajara Zen Mountain Center, located at 39171 Tassajara Road in Carmel Valley, was severely damaged on March 27.

Detectives said they found public online statements connecting Lu to the fire and making threats of future violence directed towards Buddhist temples in California.

"The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting every member of our community and ensuring that all people can safely practice their faith without fear of violence, intimidation, or threats," Nieto said in a satement. "We take allegations involving crimes motivated by bias or hatred very seriously and will continue to work diligently to investigate these incidents and hold those responsible accountable under the law."

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Motive not revealed

What we don't know:

Efforts to speak to her or determine if she had an attorney were not immediately successful. Her motive was not revealed publicly.

Lu is currently incarcerated at the Napa County Jail for unrelated charges.

She is awaiting extradition to Monterey County. She was booked on charges of terrorizing by destructive device, arson, and felony hate crime. Her bail was set at $130,000.

The Source: Monterey County Sheriff





