Mudslide blocks US Highway 101 in Sausalito

Caltrans is still cleaning up and clearing away the mess on some Bay Area roadways caused by this week's storm, including in Sausalito where, on Friday morning, several lanes of southbound US Highway 101 are still blocked.

Two lanes at the Rodeo Avenue exit were shut down following a mudslide on Thursday evening.

The California Highway Patrol got a call about a mass of mud, trees and rocks that spilled out onto the freeway.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Caltrans brought in a bulldozer to help clear the road, and that process was still ongoing Friday morning.

Cars were still allowed to pass through.

Crews hoped to reopen all lanes by Friday 8 a.m.