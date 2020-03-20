Multi-vehicle crash, carjacking reported on Bay Bridge

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge, which was immediately followed by a carjacking, according to police.

The suspect carjacked a vehicle from a random driver that was not involved in the crash. The suspect was in a vehicle that was invovled in the collision.

It's not clear if the carjacking suspect got away or was apprehended.

Three of the five east bound lanes were blocked for an extended duration Friday afternoon.