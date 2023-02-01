Multiple drivers suffer 'blown-out tires' in Hercules: CHP

Several drivers in Hercules were likely not too happy on Wednesday morning when their cars got flat tires.

The California Highway Patrol reported that just before 5 a.m., "multiple vehicles" suffered blown-out tires on Interstate Highway 80 west of Willow Avenue.

The cause? Several boxes and large, "miscellaneous debris pieces," the CHP reported.

Flat tires are becoming more common these days in the Bay Area – as January storms have pummeled the region's roads.

About two weeks ago, roughly 25 vehicles sustained flat tires along Highway 101 in Redwood City, after hitting a large pothole on the roadway.

Also last month, a large pothole opened up on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz, causing at least nine cars to have flat tires.