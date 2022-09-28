Multiple injuries stemming from Oakland school shooting

Patients were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in East Oakland near a cluster of schools.

Three patients were taken to Highland Hospital with unspecified injuries, a hospital spokesperson told KTVU, stemming from a shooting on a school campus on the 8200 block of Fontaine Street.

Oakland police said they were investigating a shooting around 1:45 p.m., but have not released information about the number of potential victims or suspects.

A father told KTVU that he was speaking to his 13-year-old daughter on the phone when he heard gunshots in the background. She was huddling under a desk when she called her dad.

"I didn't have too much information but I just rushed over," said the father. "I was about to rush the police. I was first in line, and they wouldn't let me through I asked them ‘what if it was your daughter?’"

SkyFox flew overhead, showing students and staff leaving the buildings on campus.

Several schools have facilities on this block. They are Bay Tech, Sojourner Truth and Rudsdale. It's unclear how many of the schools are involved. The area is near the I-580 freeway.

Parents looking to pick up their children should head to Mountain Boulevard and Fontaine Street, police said.

Several parents were seen hugging their children and feeling relieved at the scene.

Councilman Loren Taylor arrived on scene, decrying gun violence in his city.

In August, a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old classmate at Madison Park Academy in Oakland. Parents criticized the Oakland Unified School District for not quickly notifying them about the shooting.

Parents are relieved to reunite with their children after an Oakland school shooting. Sept. 28, 2022

Students leave school on Fontaine Street after an Oakland school shooting. Sept. 28, 2022

Students exit on Keller Avenue and Mountain Boulevard following a school shooting in Oakland. Sept. 28, 2022

Oakland City Councilman Loren Taylor rushes to Oakland school shooting scene on Fontaine Street. Sept. 28, 2022