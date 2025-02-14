Multiple Oakland homicide arrests made in 2-day period

The Brief Three people were arrested for recent homicides in Oakland for 2025 One of the arrests includes the homicide of rapper Too $short's brother



Oakland police have made several arrests in recent homicides in the city, officials said.

The most notable arrest was made Thursday, when Oakland officers arrested 33-year-old Maijji Jackson, accused of being involved with the homicide of Wayne Shaw, brother of rapper Too $hort.

Shaw was killed on Jan. 29 while protecting a marijuana grow operation in the 1200 block of 49th Avenue. Jackson's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

Jackson was also previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

Additionally, 45-year-old Lamont Taylor was charged with murder among several other charges tied to the homicide of Shawn Bell on Dec. 5. Officials said Taylor turned himself in to the Oakland Police Department Thursday.

Bell was killed in the 2300 block of Campbell Street.

And on Tuesday, officers arrested 28-year-old Lanae Adams for the homicide of Darnesha Williams, who was fatally shot in the 2200 block of East 12th Street.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about any case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3455.