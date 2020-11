article

The SFMTA is remembering one of its Muni operators, who died as a result of coronavirus complications



Muni director Jeffrey Tumlin offered his sympathies to the man's family on a YouTube video and reminding employees about the resources available to them.

The Muni operator is not being identified. But the SFMTA says he had been on long-term leave for a while, so he didn't come into contact with any passengers or co-workers.