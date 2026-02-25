Murder-suicide at San Jose's Westgate Center parking lot

The Brief Edgard Altamirano, 43, killed his former 24-year-old girlfriend before turning the gun on himself. The two had dated but the relationship had ended. The exact motive and circumstances have not been revealed.



San Jose police on Wednesday revealed more details about a shooting at the Westgate Center parking lot, saying that a 43-year-old man killed his former 24-year-old girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

In a news release, Sgt. Jorge Garibay said that Edgard Altamirano shot and killed his girlfriend on Tuesday at about 11:40 a.m. at the shopping center, located in 500 Block of El Paseo de Saratoga.

Officers found the couple on the ground in the parking lot, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

The actual crime scene was located in front of a European Wax Center.

Detectives pieced together that Altamirano who had dated the younger woman for a while, confronted her after their relationship had ended, confronting her and shooting her "multiple times before turning the firearm on himself, killing them both."

Police found a gun at the scene.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

This is the city's 4th homicide of 2026.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 and/or Detective Jize #4324 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4324@sanjoseca.gov, or by calling 408-277-5283.

A man and a woman were found shot to death Tuesday morning in a parking lot in the 500 block of El Paseo de Saratoga in San Jose. Feb. 24, 2026

