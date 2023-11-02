Trial for murdered Bay Area cyclist Moriah Wilson begins

The trial for murdered Bay Area cyclist, Moriah Wilson, has begun.

Kaitlin Armstrong, a 35-year-old yoga instructor, is accused of shooting the 25-year-old San Francisco native last year in Austin, Texas.

Armstrong's boyfriend allegedly had a romantic relationship with Wilson.

A week after Moriah Wilson's death, Armstrong left the country with a fake passport. She was captured in Costa Rica and extradited back to the United States.

Armstrong tried to escape from jail last month, but was caught by authorities.

She has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.





