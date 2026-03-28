2 killed, 2 others injured in Napa County head-on crash

The Brief Two people died in the head-on crash, and two others suffered major injuries, according to the highway patrol. The crash occurred near Stag's Leap Wine Cellars along the Silverado Trail at Oak Knoll Avenue and Yountville Cross Road in Napa County, the CHP said. Drivers in the area are advised to use State Route 29 while Silverado Trail is closed.



The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Napa County Saturday afternoon that killed two people and critically injured two others.

The crash occurred near Stag's Leap Wine Cellars along the Silverado Trail at Oak Knoll Avenue and Yountville Cross Road in Napa County, the CHP said.

That stretch of the trail was closed as of 12:30 p.m. The CHP does not have an estimated time of reopening, as of Saturday afternoon.

Head-on crash

What we know:

Two people died in the head-on crash, and two others suffered major injuries, according to the highway patrol.

It's unclear what led to the crash. Authorities have not shared information about the victims or cars involved in the crash.

Drivers in the area are advised to use State Route 29 while Silverado Trail is closed.