Napa man indicted in triple killing of pregnant woman, unborn twins

A grand jury has indicted a Napa man in the killing of pregnant woman and her unborn twins, prosecutors said.

Suspect charged with 3 murder counts

What we know:

Ernie Victor Solis, 41, was indicted on three counts of murder, along with a special allegation of multiple murder, in the deaths of his girlfriend, Hailey Privett, 33, according to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Privett was pregnant with twins. She was also the mother of three children.

If convicted, Solis faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Children were home during killing

Privett was found dead in her Napa home on June 8. Relatives previously told KTVU that her children were inside the home at the time of her killing.

Privett's cousin said she had been over the moon about the pregnancy.

"That was all ripped away from her. That was all ripped away from her three children, who were in the house at the time of the tragedy," the cousin said.