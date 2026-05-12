Fatal crash shuts down eastbound Highway 12 in Napa

A fatal crash along a Napa roadway caused severe traffic backups Tuesday afternoon.

Lanes blocked

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol reported at 2:03 p.m. that the crash occurred on eastbound Highway 12 at Kelly Road, blocking all lanes on that side of the roadway. One person died in the collision, according to the agency.

Limited details

Authorities have not said what caused the crash or how many people were involved.

Traffic advisory

Why you should care:

Motorists were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes. Officials recommended taking Highway 29 to American Canyon Road to access Interstate 80.

No reopening time announced

What we don't know:

There was no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

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