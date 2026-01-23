San Jose costume shop to close after 47 years

The Brief A longtime San Jose costume shop, Natasha’s Attic, is bustling with customers as it prepares to close after more than four decades in business. Owner Kathy Bell says a new landlord forcing the shop out, along with health concerns, led to her decision to retire. The closure marks the end of a family-run legacy that became a San Jose fixture, with Bell planning to retire when the shop closes in February.



Shortly after opening Friday, a longtime costume shop in San Jose was already bustling with customers.

"I thought I’d get up early and come check it out and see what they had," said Marcy, a frequent shopper at Natasha’s Attic in the Buena Vista neighborhood.

The end-of-the-week rush came as the shop prepares to close. Natasha’s Attic has survived natural disasters and multiple economic downturns, but owner Kathy Bell announced on social media that she is closing the business after more than four decades.

The shop has operated in nine locations over the years, most recently on Race Street.

"This actually turned out to be a positive thing," Bell said. "I was recently diagnosed with a situation, and it kind of gives you a reality check."

Beyond health concerns, Bell said a new landlord purchased the property and told her the business would have to leave, a move that shocked loyal customers.

"There’s a lot of us that just decided we’ve got to come, we’ve got to support, and we’ve got to save this," said customer Alexandria. "Because it’s so hard for these places to stay in business."

To boost sales ahead of the closure, prices on rows of costumes and vintage clothing have been sharply reduced.

"I love it. I’ve been shopping here since I was 15. This has been part of my life for over half of it," said store manager Chelsea.

She said popular costume choices range from pirate-style puffy shirts to the glamor of the Roaring 1920s and the flared leisure suits of the 1970s.

"You’re great for costuming. I love that vintage suit on you. Those are extremely rare," Bell told one customer trying on outfits.

Bell’s story is as distinctive as the costumes lining the walls. She left high school early to build the business, raised her children while managing the shop, and later turned it into a play space for her grandchildren.

"We’d tell her, ‘Oh, Grandma, we want a costume,’ and she’d say, ‘Well, go work the sales floor,’" said Bell’s 25-year-old granddaughter. "So we’re there talking to customers and having a blast."

After 47 years, Bell is preparing for retirement and a slower pace of life.

"It hasn’t hit me yet, but I’m sure it will," she said. "I’m sure I’ll go through some emotions."

One lingering concern is what will happen to the large, custom-made costume heads hanging from the ceiling. Bell hopes a city or parade organizer will find a use for them.

The shop is scheduled to close in February.