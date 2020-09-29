National Coffee Day 2020 deals: What to do to get that free cup

article

If you're a huge coffee drinker and just have to have your java, today is your lucky day.

It's National Coffee Day, and a lot of stores are offering deals for a cup of joe to customers wanting a pick-me-up.

Einstein Brothers Bagels is giving away a free iced or hot coffee every day when you order through their app.

Krispy Kreme is giving offering coffee-lovers the sweet deal of one free coffee and doughnut. The deal is for rewards members only.

Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Doughnuts) is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Wawa Rewards Members can also cash in on a free cup of coffee to celebrate National Coffee Day. If you are not already a member, you can sign up before 8 p.m. for a bonus reward to redeem your free cup.

Starbucks is offering deals all week for its reward members. Just check the app daily for specials.

Fans of Caribou Coffee who purchase any large drink can take home any bag of beans for half off.