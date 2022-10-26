National Geographic names this California city a 2023 top destination

article

Congrats to the City by The Bay!

One lone California city was recently recognized for its beautiful landscapes and features, "themed around travel destinations and experiences that leverage the benefits of tourism to strengthen their local communities and environments, both natural and built."

San Francisco was recognized in the "family" category alongside Switzerland, Trinidad & Tobago, Colombia, and Manchester, England.

National Geographic shared its list of 25 breathtaking destinations for a 2023 getaway, which takes the best in the world in five categories - community, culture, nature, family, and adventure.

The publication lauded the city's "Golden Gate views at Presidio Tunnel Tops" and suggested people "hike the urban Crosstown Trail."

Here's how the publication described San Francisco as a whole:

"Awash with sun and sea, parks and beaches, history and Karl the Fog (yes, locals have named their most famous weather pattern), this seven-by-seven-mile city flaunts its natural beauty proudly while inviting visitors and locals to dive deeper into its neighborhoods of hilly streets stacked with pastel-hued Victorian houses, Michelin-star and mom-and-pop restaurants, art and music galore, and passionate denizens whose hearts are as big as the Golden Gate Bridge."

