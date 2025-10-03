National Guard troops from California headed to Portland, Newsom's office says

Governor Gavin Newsom's office confirms that some of California's National Guard troops are being sent to Portland at the directive of President Trump.

KTVU received confirmation from Newsom's office late Friday.

The move comes after the president deployed troops to Portland in response to immigration protests. The president has described dueling protests that have led to clashes at a Portland ICE facility as "violent riots."

Meanwhile, a federal judge was set to decide whether to grant a temporary restraining order to block the Trump administration from deploying troops in Portland.

As of Friday, the guardsman had not been in the city of Portland.

The group being deployed is part of the initial 300 troops that are still federalized in Los Angeles after President Trump deployed the guard there in June.

Newsom told the Chronicle his office is prepared to sue the Trump administration based on what the soldiers do in Oregon.