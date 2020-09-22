National Voter Registration Day: Here's how to register in California

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a day created in 2012 to encourage Americans to make their voices heard on election day.

More Americans are expected to vote by mail than ever before in the November 3 presidential election due to concerns over the coronavirus, according to an analysis from the New York Times.

Politicians, community organizations, and state and local officials are making a big push to get people registered.

Each year, many Americans find themselves unable to cast their ballot because they either missed the voter registration deadline, failed to update their registration info, or didn't know how to register.

Californians can register to vote online, by mail or in-person. The state will send mail-in ballots to every registered voter no later than 29 days before the election.

Who Can Register to Vote in California?

Advertisement

U.S. citizen and resident of California

18 years or older on election day

Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

Check Registration Status

If you want to check your registration status or confirm your address and other details click here.

Registration Deadline

Californians who are registering or re-registering less than 15 days before an election will need to complete the Same-Day Voter Registration process and request a ballot in person at their county elections office or polling location.

Those ballots will be processed and counted once the county elections office has finished the voter registration verification process.

What You Need to Register Online

Your California driver license or California identification card number,

The last four digits of your social security number and

Your date of birth.

Deadline to register online is Oct. 19.

Want to Register In-Person?

Pick up a paper application at any DMV field officer, most post offices, public libraries, government offices or request one from your county elections office.

Deadline to register in-person is Nov. 3.

Register to Vote By Mail

To receive a voter registration application by mail, call the toll free Voter Hotline at (800)345-VOTE (8683).

The returned application must be postmarked by Oct. 19.

County Elections Offices

To locate your county elections office click here.

Early Voting

Some counties offer early voting at a few locations before Election Day, but you need to contact your county elections office