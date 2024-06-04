National Weather Service adds beach hazard statement to heat advisory

article

Along with hot weather this week, the Bay Area also has dangerous beach conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement for north and northwest-facing beaches due to the risk of stronger sneaker waves and rip currents from increased wave heights.

Forecasters also have issued a heat advisory for much of the Bay Area. High temperatures will generally be 10-15 degrees above normal for inland areas throughout the duration of this event.

Forecasters say the hottest day will likely be Wednesday, with temperatures dropping a few degrees by Thursday.

Temperatures for interior areas are likely to reach into the mid to upper 90s and even the low 100s for a few hot spots closer to the Central Valley.

A heat advisory has been issued for interior portions of Napa, Sonoma, Contra Costa, and Alameda counties Tuesday lasting through Thursday. The heat advisory will expand on Wednesday to include Santa Clara, San Benito, and the far eastern portion of Monterey County.



