Neighbors remember Alameda family slain, father charged with murders

Candles were lit outside the Alameda home of a family gunned down by one of their own, according to police.

The growing memorial included stuffed animals for the children, and handwritten notes to the family, with one reading "I hope you had a good life," on Friday night.

Neighbors are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

"I would see the wonderful children," a neighbor named Chris, who did not want to give his last name, told KTVU. "It looked like a really happy family."

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price charged 54-year-old Shane Killian on Friday with four counts of murder.

Investigators said on Wednesday night he shot and killed his wife, Brenda Natali Morales, his father-in-law Miguel Carcamo, his mother-in-law Marta Elena Morales, and the couple’s six-year-old son.

Killian is also charged with one count of attempted murder after police said he shot their one-year-old son, critically injuring him.

"Something was pressuring him or something was triggering him," Che Rocchild, who has known Killian for several years, told KTVU in the courthouse on Friday.

Rocchild said they spoke just days before the shooting and never saw him angry.

"He was a decent dude," Rocchild said, adding that Killian had gone to work as a welder the same day of the shooting.

Michelle Junsay and her daughter live a few doors down.

"I heard the gunshots while we were watching a movie," said Samantha Junsay. "And I just thought that they were leftover fireworks."

The mother and daughter walked their dog around the track at Wood Middle School, just behind the Killian family home, where they would often talk with the 6-year-old boy.

"Mostly about the dogs," said Michelle Junsay. "Very outgoing and loved the outside."

Legal analyst and former prosecutor Steven Clark believes Killian’s attorney will focus on mental health as a defense, and investigators will be looking into any history of domestic violence.

"The Killian family murder is a one-off because this is such a cowardly act," Clark said. "Generally, in this situation, people kill themselves because they don’t want to face the public."

While prosecutors build their case, neighbors like Chris are working towards healing.

"Got some mental health appointments," said Chris.

Killian is facing several other charges, including possession of an assault weapon.

Police found two guns in the home.

If convicted on all charges, the district attorney’s office said he’s looking at over 230 years in prison.

Killian’s arraignment is set for July 22, when he may enter a plea.

For now, he is being held without bail.