Neighbors welcome police bust of illegal casino in East Oakland but say more needs to be done

Police busted an illegal casino operation in East Oakland this week. They said they recovered firearms, ammunition, cash and more.

Neighbors said they welcomed the police taking action but that more needs to be done. They said they want continued and consistent law enforcement.

Neighbors said illegal casinos in the area are a serious and ongoing problem.

"We don't want the casino around here. That's going to bring violence and other things out here," said Matthew Wilson Sr with Agnes Memorial Church.

Police said officers made a bust on Wednesday at an illegal casino and recovered 3 firearms, including an assault rifle with extended magazines, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers also seized several illegal casino gaming machines.

Police said they arrested four people.

"Having an illegal casino brings a lot of bad energy. We're trying to build an environment, a community," said Matthew Wilson Jr with Agnes Memorial Church.

Noel Gallo, the city council member who represents the district," said the illegal casino that is the focus of the police bust was operating out of a home on East 16th Street.

He said Wednesday's bust was the third at that location within a year.

"The noise level the activity, the gangs, the fighting that goes on is serious," said Gallo.

It's a neighborhood filled with families.

Yet Gallo said he's counted five illegal casinos in a one-mile radius, including ones that operate inside commercial spaces that double as gambling spots after hours.

"People are reluctant to report it and point the finger at who's doing it," said Gallo.

Some said in addition to the illegal casinos, prostitution and the homeless create an unsafe and unsavory environment.

"It's very frustrating, but whatever happens out here, it happens.

But we need to stop all this," said Wilson Sr.

City council member Gallo said when one illegal casino is shut down, another pops up.

He said police are working with property owners to let them know they will face fines if they knowingly allow illegal activity to take place.

