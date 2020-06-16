Neiman Marcus in Walnut Creek hosts community art project

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is hosting a community art project on Tuesday in Walnut Creek to transform its boarded exterior with positive messages in the fight against racism and injustice.

Located at 1000 S. Main St., Neiman Marcus was among the stores in the Broadway Plaza Shopping Center damaged by looters May 31 during protests over the killing of George Floyd and others in police custody. Employee volunteers will arrive early Tuesday to paint the background on the plywood boards.

The public is invited to begin painting at 4 p.m. Organizers ask that participants register for a painting timeslot on this Sign-Up Genius here and wear masks or facial coverings during the art project.

Neiman Marcus will provide all art supplies, supported by The Heart of Neiman Marcus philanthropic organization. John Collins, vice president and general manager of Neiman Marcus Walnut Creek, says the company's goal is to transform their storefronts into forums where associates, community members, and artists can express words of peace and encouragement.

Neiman Marcus in Dallas led the movement with a similar art project that high school students, employees and artists completed June 6.

Neiman Marcus closed on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will remain closed for a few more weeks, Collins said. One of many retailers to suffer the impacts of a closed economy, the Neiman Marcus Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month.