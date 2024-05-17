New 837 area code heading to Northern California

article

Northern California is adding a new area code to supplement the 530 code, which is expected to be exhausted by 2025.

The California Public Utilities Commission announced Thursday that the new 837 code will be added as an overlay to the 530 code starting Jan. 31, 2025, because of high demand in the region.

The change, called an overlay, will add a second code to the 530 area code region, which covers part of Solano County in the Bay Area as well as Chico, South Lake Tahoe, and Sierra counties. The area code will also serve Redding, Truckee, Oroville, and beyond.

Customers in those regions may be assigned a number in the 837 area code when requesting new service or adding an additional line. Telephone numbers that already have the 530 area code will stay the same.

Similar overlays have occurred in recent years, including 628 for the 415 area code in San Francisco and Marin counties, 369 for the 707 area code in the North Bay, and 669 for the 408 area code in the South Bay.