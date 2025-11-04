New Bay Area Raising Cane's to celebrate opening with 'Free Cane's for a Year' chances

article

The popular fast-food, fast-growing chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s is opening another location in the Bay Area.

What we know:

On Nov. 11, the chain plans to hold a grand opening for its new restaurant in Morgan Hill, marking the second Raising Cane’s in the South Bay.

With next week’s opening, the chain's Bay Area presence continues its expanse, totaling seven Raising Cane’s in the region.

"The response across the San Francisco Bay Area has been incredible," Regional Leader of Restaurants Chris Zygler said in a news release.

Fast-growing chain

Raising Cane's is considered among the most rapidly growing fast food chains in the country.

The restaurant is known for its limited and simple menu of hand-battered chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries and signature dipping sauce.

Dig deeper:

The Louisiana-based company first opened in 1996 and has since established more than 900 locations across the country.

Just this month alone, the chain plans to open at least six more restaurants, with a majority of those in California. They include the new Morgan Hill site as well as a restaurant in Salinas and two more in Southern California.

The chain is also planning to open its first restaurant in San Francisco next year, at Stonestown Galleria. And a new East Bay location near the UC Berkeley campus is set for late 2027, according to a company representative.

Highlighting the local community

The new Morgan Hill site is being outfitted with local memorabilia in celebration of the community, according to Raising Cane's officials.

"From vintage relics of local high schools to keepsakes paying homage to some of the area’s most notable faces, the new Restaurant’s dining room features a treasure trove of local historic touches," the company said.

The new restaurant will be decorated with local memorabilia celebrating the Morgan Hill community, the company said. (Raising Cane's) Expand

Cane's officials said the grand opening celebration will begin even before the doors open at 9 a.m. and will be marked with giveaway promotions as well as DJ spun music throughout the day.

The promotions include a drawing to select 20 recipients of the restaurant's "Free Cane’s for a Year" reward card, which offers three "The Box Combo" meals every month for a year. Entries will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Customers must be present to win, officials said.