New San Jose waterpark to open at Raging Waters site

Just in time for the warm weather, popular San Jose waterpark, Raging Waters, is set to reopen next month, with new features and a new name.

It’s now called CaliBunga and boasts as Northern California's largest water park "with 23-acres of fun and over a million gallons of water attractions."

Located on South White Road and overlooking Lake Cunningham, the site will include more than 15 water slides and other attractions like kiddie play areas, wave pools and a lazy river.

As part of the site's renovations, CaliBunga said it has also added new shade structures, cabanas, as well as more culinary options including food trucks.

The lease for the former Ranging Waters park site was acquired by Sacramento-based family entertainment group California Dreamin’ Entertainment earlier this year.

"As a 40-year theme park veteran, I love creating iconic parks that help families build lasting memories," CEO Steven Dooner was quoted as saying in the publication Amusement Today. "We have worked tirelessly to introduce San Jose residents to CaliBunga and showcase the improvements we’ve made to enhance the guest experience so that every person that visits the park has a full day of fun," Dooner added.

There’s no word on the exact date for CaliBunga’s grand opening, but in an update on social media last week, the park said its doors would open in June with tickets available soon.