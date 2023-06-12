New California clean air rules may force many port truckers leave

California aims to replace all diesel trucks with zero-emission vehicles by 2035. However, for port truckers, the deadline is closer.

The Port of Oakland serves as one of California's major economic drivers, supporting over 30,000 direct jobs and supplying the nation with goods. But ports across the Golden State are worthless without truckers.

In late April, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) adopted the Advanced Clean Fleets regulation. One component of the regulation pertains to trucks involved in transporting cargo to and from California ports.

According to the regulation, trucks with engines older than 13 years are prohibited from operating in California ports. However, newer diesel trucks can continue operating until they reach 800,000 miles, at which point they must stop.

Bill Aboudi owns AB Trucking at the Port of Oakland.

He said when the new fleet rule goes into effect in 2024, some of his trucks will be useless.

"Out of my 13 trucks, I have eight trucks that are just sitting here," said Aboudi.

On New Year's Day, any newly purchased port truck will need to be a zero-emissions vehicle, either electric or powered by a hydrogen fuel cell.

"I have to go to zero emission trucks. Those trucks are $400,000. They're still not ready for prime time," said Aboudi.

"The likelihood of those trucks being replaced, one for one, is slim and none," said Joe Radjkovacz of the Western States Trucking Association. "There simply is not enough production capacity to build zero emissions trucks to replace them. The biggest issue is the infrastructure to charge what will primarily be electric trucks."

A lot of California's critical port truckers are leaving.

"We have been seeing an exodus of a lot of members from California," said Rajkovacz. "People that are not quite ready to retire, have picked up and moved to Texas," said Aboudi.

At Texas ports, California trucks are legal.

"All this other stuff is making other states very competitive," said Aboudi.

Even trucks arriving from other states to drop off goods at California ports will face fines if their vehicles fail to meet California regulations.

"So, you haven't reduced emissions anywhere, just moved them around the United States or Mexico," said Rajkovacz.

It requires 60 contemporary trucks to generate the same level of pollution as a single truck produced in the 1990s.