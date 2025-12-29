The Brief California is introducing several new traffic laws in 2026, including stricter rules for autonomous vehicles and criminalizing the possession of car-key cloning devices. E-bike riders must now use rear red lights or reflectors at all times, and local cities gain the authority to lower school zone speed limits to 20 mph. While the laws are set, it remains to be seen how strictly local agencies will enforce the new "noncompliance notices" for driverless vehicles.



Major changes are coming to California roads this year as the California Highway Patrol (CHP) begins enforcing a new suite of traffic and safety laws.

What we know:

The new legislative package addresses modern road challenges by targeting vehicle theft technology and expanding safety protocols.

Under AB 486, possessing key-programming devices or signal extenders with the intent to commit burglary is now a misdemeanor. Violators face up to six months in jail and fines reaching $1,000.

For the state’s growing population of e-bike users, AB 544 mandates the use of rear red reflectors or lights during all hours of operation, a shift from previous laws that only required them at night.

Additionally, the law provides a pathway for minors cited for helmet violations to clear their records by completing a CHP-approved online safety course.

Why you should care:

These laws prioritize the safety of vulnerable road users and adapt to the rise of self-driving technology.

Local governments now have the power to lower speed limits in school zones to 20 mph, providing an extra layer of protection for students.

Meanwhile, the integration of autonomous vehicles (AVs) into daily traffic is being met with stricter oversight; law enforcement can now issue "notices of noncompliance" to AV manufacturers for traffic violations committed by their technology.

What they're saying:

The CHP emphasized that these updates are essential for keeping pace with evolving technology.

By focusing on education for young riders and accountability for vehicle manufacturers, the state aims to reduce collisions and modernize enforcement.

"These laws reflect our commitment to safety in an era of rapidly changing transportation," a recent CHP safety bulletin stated.

What's next:

As the new year progresses, drivers can expect to see updated signage around schools and increased enforcement regarding e-bike equipment.

Manufacturers of autonomous vehicles have until the summer to comply with new communication standards, ensuring that emergency personnel can effectively interact with driverless cars during roadside incidents.