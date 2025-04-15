New 'Entertainment Zone' coming to San Francisco neighborhood

The Brief The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a new "Entertainment Zone" in SF. The Castro Upper Market Entertainment Zone is the fourth entertainment zone established in the city. Businesses are allowed to sell to-go alcoholic beverages during special events within entertainment zones.



A new "Entertainment Zone" is coming to San Francisco's Castro neighborhood, after a unanimous vote by the SF Board of Supervisors, according to a press release from the Board.

Dubbed the Castro Upper Market Entertainment Zone, businesses in this area will be able to offer to-go beverages in compostable or reusable containers to be enjoyed outside. This is the fourth designated entertainment zone in the city of San Francisco. The others include the Front Street and Arena entertainment zones.

The area stretches along 18th Street between Diamond and Sanchez streets, Castro Street from 19th to States Street, Makret Street from Collingwood to Church streets, Church Street from 14th to 15th trees, 14th Street from Belcher and Landers streets, Noe Street from Beaver to Market streets and 16th Street from Market to Pond streets.

The Board shared a map of the zone, shown below:

Senator Scott Wiener authorized SB 76 in 2023 along with SB 969 in 2024, which allows cities and counties to select specific "outdoor zones" where it's legal to carry open containers of alcoholic beverages.

(Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"I am grateful to my colleagues for their unanimous support of the Castro Upper Market Entertainment Zone," said Board President Rafael Mandelman. "The Entertainment Zone should be a significant benefit for neighborhood bars and restaurants, especially during Night Market events and this fall at the Castro Street Fair. Now, more than ever we need to support our local businesses and show the world that our gayborhood remains the best in the world."

How will events be approved?

What we know:

The San Francisco Office of Economic Workforce Development will approve events for the Entertainment Zone, along with the Castro Merchants Association.