Winchester Mystery House's new Festival Fright Nights thrills this Halloween

One of the most famous mansions in the Bay Area is upping the ante this Halloween season.

The Winchester Mystery House is adding a new experience: Festival Fright Nights.

On the tour, there is a spooky surprise around every corner. It kept Deborah Goesling on her toes.

"It's been here forever. It's gorgeous. Honestly, I have never been here before. Tonight was a fabulous night to come," said Goesling.

When you walk into the Winchester Mystery House, you go back in time. It's Halloween night in 1924, two years after Sarah Winchester died. There is a hologram of her on the tour. When Winchester first moved in, it was a small farm house. But then she kept building and building to 160 rooms.

"You know what, a lady going crazy and building a big fabulous house just for herself. She is kind of real for that. I would do the same," said Sonora Ilse.

The event features three new attractions. A Masquerade Ball with light-up cocktails. Then a walk through the mansion's green house. Then finally the final descent. You get to check out a forbidden wing of the mansion where, according to rumors, Winchester haunts.

"I keep hearing people talking about the mysterious Winchester Mystery House. I hear its haunted. That is the building I drive by where I go to the mall," said Ilse.

"It was a spooky adventure," said Goesling.

Goesling, who has lived in San Jose her entire life, says she will be back.

"My girlfriend took me here as a wedding present. It was a lovely evening and spectacular," she said.

Tickets start at $55. It runs until November 1st.

Happy Halloween!