New fire breaks out at San Leandro home where ammunition exploded

Alameda County fire crews were out again on Tuesday at a home in San Leandro where a fire broke out and ammunition was heard exploding.

Fire crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. More details were not immediately provided.

However, on Monday about 10 a.m., the same crew responded to flames and heavy smoke coming from a room to the back of the house on Tiffany Road.

The homeowner managed to escape, but without any clothes on.

Soon after firefighters started putting out the flames, they heard ammunition exploding inside.

"We still made entry and put the fire out," said Alameda County Fire Public Information Officer Brian Centoni. "You just kind of stay low to get away from the ammunition and stay out of that room. So the fire room is where most of the ammunition was going off, and we were able to extinguish the fire quickly."

The fire department says the homeowner who ran out of the house suffered a minor injury.

There was no immediate word on why there was ammunition in the house or what became of that.

