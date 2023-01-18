New landslide stops ACE trains

article

A landslide in Sunol stopped ACE trains between Stockton and San Jose Wednesday morning, a day after falling mud and debris interrupted service in the same area.

One train on the Altamont Corridor Express line was stopped in Sunol near Niles Canyon Road at 5:30 a.m. when it was hit by debris.

There were 223 passengers on board and no injuries have been reported, according to David Lipari, ACE Rail's marketing manager.

Another train is being held in Pleasanton due to the blockage.

Afternoon trains have been canceled, Lipari told KTVU.

On Tuesday, a wall of mud slammed into a train bound for San Jose. Moer than 200 passengers and crew were stranded and service was not running for hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.