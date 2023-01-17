100-foot mudslide stalls ACE train in Sunol, passengers evacuate

Passengers aboard an Altamont Corridor Express train traveling westbound near Sunol on Tuesday had to be evacuated after a 100-foot mudslide blocked the tracks.

Alameda County Fire Department Division Chief Randall West told KTVU that the train, carrying 220 passengers, did not derail at 8:45 a.m., and there were no injuries or equipment damaged by the mudslide.

Essentially, the train was stopped in its track because of the mud.

A passenger took video from inside the train, showing tree branches that had fallen outside cracked train windows.

Union Pacific crews were sent to inspect the tracks and work to get them cleared.

The train started off in Stockton at 6:50 a.m. and had been bound for San Jose.

About noon, a second train was sent to retrieve the passengers by coupling the two trains together and pulling the stalled one to the Pleasanton station.

Niles Canyon Road has been prone to mudslides.

The road was closed last week because of heavy rains in the area but has since reopened.

An ACE train was stalled because of a landslide in Niles Canyon in Fremont. Jan. 17, 2023

