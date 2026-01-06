New mega Japanese supermarket chain to open first East Bay location

article

The Brief A new Japanese supermarket is opening in the Bay Area. Tokyo Central will open its first East Bay location in Emeryville. The store offers a range of imported Japanese foods, made-to-order and ready-to-go meals, and other specialty goods.



A much-anticipated Japanese supermarket chain is set to open in the East Bay this month.

What we know:

Tokyo Central will open a 40,000 square foot store in Emeryville at the Bay Street shopping district on Jan. 31.

The store offers a wide range of imported Japanese foods, fresh seafood, meat and poultry, produce, made-to-order and ready-to-go meals, health and beauty products and other specialty goods.

It will also have space for dining.

"Tokyo Central at Bay Street will also feature an upscale dining establishment serving fresh and authentic Japanese cuisine," the Bay Street website said.

The supermarket will occupy prime real estate, adjacent to the South Bayfront Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge and across the way from the longstanding Barnes and Noble.

Dig deeper:

Tokyo Central will be the latest in a wave of new businesses to open at Bay Street, which has seen a revival of the shopping district in recent years.

"Since 2022, Bay Street Emeryville has been freshly reimagined and redesigned," the outdoor mall said on its website, adding the area has brought in all new restaurants, brew pubs, and added new retail. The shopping center also said the layout of the upper level offers plenty of space and seating for dining and "open-air community gathering."

Second Bay Area location

A popular chain in Southern California, the Emeryville store will be Tokyo Central's second Bay Area location. The chain made its first Bay Area appearance in the South Bay in Cupertino on Stevens Creek Boulevard.

The store said it seeks to bring a taste of Japan into its customers' homes.

"Tokyo Central is more than a store," the grocer said, "it’s an immersive experience."

What's next:

A two-day grand opening is planned for the new Emeryville location on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The celebration will include dance performances, activities for kids, special deals, gift certificates and other giveaways.

