New mural at historic Marcus Books in Oakland

A historic bookstore in Oakland celebrated as it unveiled its newest work of art.

This mural is now at Marcus Books, which was founded in 1960 on Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

The art was made possible by local art collective AeroSoul -- which supports Black artists and businesses.

Keep Oakland Beautiful co-hosted Sunday's reveal.

Marcus Books is the oldest bookstore in the country that specializes in African American literature, history, and culture.

The artist --Refa One -- was at the reveal to share the story behind the mural.

"It's important for me to create images of black self-determination and historical culture of our people, is a blessing," he shared.

Refa One says this mural is an investment into the community to ensure Marcus Books is still around to educate future generations.