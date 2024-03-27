New Oakland police chief to be publicly introduced

For the first time on Wednesday, Oakland residents will hear from their new police chief.

Besides a written statement, the public hasn't yet heard from Floyd Mitchell yet.

Mayor Sheng Thao will formally introduce him at 1 p.m. at City Hall.

She selected Mitchell from a slate of four candidates brought to her by the Oakland Police Commission, more than a year after she fired former Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

It's been a long process to find his replacement, which included friction between Thao and some of the commissioners.

"Mitchell is a strong leader, a smart crime fighter who delivers results," Thao said last week. "His commitment to proven crime-reduction strategies, including proactive policing and strong officer-community engagement, vaulted him to the top of the list. "

The Oakland chapter of the NAACP, which had lobbied for Armstrong and criticized Thao for firing him, issued a statement in support of her choice of Mitchell.

"The long vacancy of this critical position caused a real sense of lawlessness in Oakland, and we are glad to see that the city is finally moving forward," president Cynthia Adams wrote. "The NAACP Oakland branch welcomes Police Chief Floyd Mitchell and his family to the city of Oakland."

Mitchell comes to Oakland from Texas, where he was most recently the police chief in Lubbuck for four years, and he was also the chief in Temple, Texas, as well.

Before that, he was a police officer in Kansas for 25 years.

He left his position in Lubbock in September of last year after the department was criticized for an increased number of unanswered 911 calls.

Local leaders have said Mitchell will need to do his homework and learn the culture of the city and department here in Oakland and he's stepping into a tough position.

Mitchell doesn’t have a set start date yet, but he’s expected to officially take over the position in late April or early May.