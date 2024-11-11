New parking rule in San Francisco: no parking near crosswalks

The city of San Francisco on Monday will begin warning drivers about a change to parking rules.

There is now no parking within 20 feet of any crosswalk in the direction of approaching traffic.

For example, any place a vehicle might be turning right, there now needs to be 20 feet of extra space and visibility for pedestrians. It doesn't matter if the curb is painted red or not.

The law passed in January, but the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will begin enforcing it on Monday.

Anyone parked within 20 feet of a crosswalk will get a written warning. In January, the agency will start issuing fines at $40 per violation.

SFMTA officials put out a video explaining the new rules, which they say will make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists to cross at intersections by making it easier for drivers to see them while crossing the street.

Marta Lindsey of Walk SF said now that vehicles are getting so much bigger, the law is much needed.

If a parked vehicle is too close to the intersection, "You can't see as a driver, you can't see as a pedestrian, and it creates this very, very risky situation," she said.

Lindsey said that this year 21 people have died from being struck by cars while walking on San Francisco streets.

Lindsey says 40 other states have laws like this already on the books, in some cases, for decades.

So California is playing "catch-up" when it comes to this safety measure, she said.