New scam targets lost pet owners, warns SF Animal Care & Control

San Francisco Animal Care & Control is warning pet owners to be wary of a new scam that targets people who lost their pet.

The agency said scammers are calling people, identifying themselves as shelter staff and claiming they have to make a payment to get back their lost pet.

Scammers are contacting people who post their lost pets on social media via what seems to be the shelter's phone number, 415-554-6364. The scammers claim to be SF Animal Care & Control staff members, say they have a pet owner's pet and asks for payment via gift cards or payment apps, said the agency.

SF Animal Care & Control staff are reminding residents that they will never ask for payment to be made over the phone.

Residents can search for their lost pets on SF Animal Care & Control here.

"This is a despicable scam" said Virginia Donohue, Executive Director of Animal Care & Control. "Taking advantage of desperate pet guardians is contemptible."