New Sprouts grocery store coming to this East Bay city
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A fast-growing specialty grocer is opening a new store in the East Bay.
Sprouts Farmers Market boasts a large selection of natural and organic foods.
On Friday, it plans to celebrate the grand opening of its new San Leandro location, in the city's downtown area, marking the sixth Sprouts in Alameda County and the 23rd across the Bay Area.
The city of San Leandro lauded the opening, saying it will benefit the community as a whole.
"Sprouts strengthens our community by creating local jobs, supporting food access for families, and providing fresh, healthy options that reflect our city’s commitment to wellness and sustainability," San Leandro Mayor Juan González was quoted as saying in a company news release. "We look forward to Sprouts becoming an integral partner in San Leandro’s continued growth and in making healthy living more accessible for all," the mayor added.
Dig deeper:
The Phoenix-based grocery chain has been around since 2002. The company said it opened with the goal "to make natural foods accessible to everyone."
While many customers believe Sprout's produce is competitively priced, some feel, as a whole, it's more expensive than larger chains like Lucky's, though still less expensive than high-end grocers like Whole Foods.
SEE ALSO: East Bay city losing a Safeway
Partnering with the community
In its news release, the company highlighted its ongoing commitment to work with farmers in the area.
"Sprouts Farmers Market is invested in serving the communities where it operates," the company said. "It works with local and regional farmers such as G&M Farms and Gotham Greens to source local produce."
The grocer also noted it will partner with the Alameda County Community Food Bank to donate food items that are "no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich."
Grand opening celebration
As part of the festivities celebrating the new San Leandro store, Sprouts said it will hold a pop-up party outside the store and offer promotions including 20% off purchases when customers sign up for a Sprouts Rewards account over the grand opening weekend.
The grocer said that on Friday and Saturday, the first 200 shoppers of the new store will receive a free reusable bag filled with special products and samples.
A ribbon cutting is set for Friday at 6:45 a.m., with doors opening at 7 a.m.
List of Bay Area Sprout Stores
Sunnyvale: 111 E. El Camino Real
Dublin: 7153 Amador Plaza Road
Walnut Creek: 1530 Geary Road
San Jose: (6 locations)
- 5205 Prospect Road
- 1130 Branham Lane
- 1028 E. Brokaw Road
- 615 Coleman Avenue
- 375 N. Capitol Avenue
- 1771 E. Capitol Expressway
Petaluma: 401 Kenilworth Drive
Daly City: 301 Gellert Boulevard
San Ramon: 3181 Crow Canyon Place
Oakland: 3035 Broadway
Santa Clara: 2060 El Camino Real
Albany: 1075 Monroe Street
San Rafael: 655 Irwin Street
Pinole: 1300 Pinole Valley Road
Brentwood: 2325 Sand Creek Road
Newark: 6399 Jarvis Avenue
Vacaville: 1041 Helen Power Drive
Hayward: Mission Blvd. & Harder Road
Pittsburg: W. Leland Rd. & San Marco Boulevard
San Leandro: (Opening Nov. 14) 1188 E. 14th Street