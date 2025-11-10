New Sprouts grocery store coming to this East Bay city

article

The Brief A new Sprouts Farmers Market is opening in San Leandro. The grocery chain seeks to offer a wide selection of natural and organic foods. The new East Bay location will be the chain's 23rd in the Bay Area.



A fast-growing specialty grocer is opening a new store in the East Bay.

Sprouts Farmers Market boasts a large selection of natural and organic foods.

On Friday, it plans to celebrate the grand opening of its new San Leandro location, in the city's downtown area, marking the sixth Sprouts in Alameda County and the 23rd across the Bay Area.

The city of San Leandro lauded the opening, saying it will benefit the community as a whole.

"Sprouts strengthens our community by creating local jobs, supporting food access for families, and providing fresh, healthy options that reflect our city’s commitment to wellness and sustainability," San Leandro Mayor Juan González was quoted as saying in a company news release. "We look forward to Sprouts becoming an integral partner in San Leandro’s continued growth and in making healthy living more accessible for all," the mayor added.

The Phoenix-based grocery chain has been around since 2002. The company said it opened with the goal "to make natural foods accessible to everyone."

While many customers believe Sprout's produce is competitively priced, some feel, as a whole, it's more expensive than larger chains like Lucky's, though still less expensive than high-end grocers like Whole Foods.

Partnering with the community

In its news release, the company highlighted its ongoing commitment to work with farmers in the area.

"Sprouts Farmers Market is invested in serving the communities where it operates," the company said. "It works with local and regional farmers such as G&M Farms and Gotham Greens to source local produce."

The grocer also noted it will partner with the Alameda County Community Food Bank to donate food items that are "no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich."

Grand opening celebration

As part of the festivities celebrating the new San Leandro store, Sprouts said it will hold a pop-up party outside the store and offer promotions including 20% off purchases when customers sign up for a Sprouts Rewards account over the grand opening weekend.

The grocer said that on Friday and Saturday, the first 200 shoppers of the new store will receive a free reusable bag filled with special products and samples.

A ribbon cutting is set for Friday at 6:45 a.m., with doors opening at 7 a.m.

List of Bay Area Sprout Stores

Sunnyvale: 111 E. El Camino Real

Dublin: 7153 Amador Plaza Road

Walnut Creek: 1530 Geary Road

San Jose: (6 locations)

5205 Prospect Road

1130 Branham Lane

1028 E. Brokaw Road

615 Coleman Avenue

375 N. Capitol Avenue

1771 E. Capitol Expressway

Petaluma: 401 Kenilworth Drive

Daly City: 301 Gellert Boulevard

San Ramon: 3181 Crow Canyon Place

Oakland: 3035 Broadway

Santa Clara: 2060 El Camino Real

Albany: 1075 Monroe Street

San Rafael: 655 Irwin Street

Pinole: 1300 Pinole Valley Road

Brentwood: 2325 Sand Creek Road

Newark: 6399 Jarvis Avenue

Vacaville: 1041 Helen Power Drive

Hayward: Mission Blvd. & Harder Road

Pittsburg: W. Leland Rd. & San Marco Boulevard

San Leandro: (Opening Nov. 14) 1188 E. 14th Street