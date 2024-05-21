New video of deadly Fremont crash

New video of a fiery crash in Fremont that left one man dead and another hurt, shows the car in flames after slamming into a tree and pole.

The sped-up video provided to KTVU shows an officer responding to the scene and using a fire extinguisher before pulling out the passenger.

The driver has not been identified and the cause is under investigation.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the busy intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Thornton Avenue, a mile east of I-880.

The intersection reopened around 12:30 p.m.

The video shows harrowing moments of the vehicle on fire as first responders attempt to extinguish the flames that eventually consume the vehicle. You can also see crews working to extract the surviving passenger.